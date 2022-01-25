Riyadh – The National Company for Glass Industries (Zoujaj) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) to set up a joint company focused on processing glass waste.

The MoU has a two-year duration starting from the signing date on 23 January 2022, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The potential firm will use glass waste to produce raw materials for glass manufacturing, in addition to conducting research and exchanging information.

The joint company will also provide commercial, technical, and operational assistance.

Zoujaj noted that any developments regarding this new business will be announced later.