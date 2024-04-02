Saudi’s SWPC announced on Monday that it has received two bids for 300,000 m3/day Ras Mohaisen Independent Water Plant (IWP) project.

The bids were submitted by:

Spain’s Acciona

Saudi consortium of ACWA Power, Haji Abdullah Alireza & Partners Company and AlKifah holding.

Ras Mohaisen IWP, located 300km south of Makkah on the Red Sea coast in the Western Province, includes storage tanks with a capacity of 600,000 m3, equivalent to two operating days, and an electrical substation, SWPC said in a press statement.

The statement didn’t disclose the levelized tariffs submitted but said the Commercial Operation Date (DOD) of the project is expected to be in the second quarter of 2028.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

