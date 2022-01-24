RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 4,838 new infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,511 were recorded in Riyadh, 509 in Jeddah, 198 in Madinah, 189 in Hofuf, 156 in Makkah, 113 in Jazan, 113 in Dammam, and 109 in Abha. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 606,130 after 6,296 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,922 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 55.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.