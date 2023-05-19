UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has sold over 90% of its residential units within its 712-unit Beach Oasis project, located in Dubai Studio City.

A vibrant mixed-use community with two buildings covers 476 studios, 200 one-bedroom apartments, and 36 two-bedroom residences.

A modern low-rise residential community, Beach Oasis features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool - the highlight of the project’s central courtyard - fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a new central square featuring a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Witnessing the rapid sale of all of our studios and two-bedroom apartments, along with most of our one-bedroom units, at Beach Oasis, instils great pride in us and motivates us to continue developing such world-class projects."

"We now look forward to releasing the remainder of the popular one-bedroom units in the coming weeks. Beach Oasis is a phenomenal project with spaces that cater exceptionally well to the dynamic lifestyles of today’s younger generation," he stated.

Moreover, this vibrant clientele represents a demand so substantial that we have subsequently also launched Vista, our newest project in Dubai Studio City.”

Just a short drive from the Expo site on Hessa Street, near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more.

Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, and Miracle Garden, among many others.

