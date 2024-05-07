Prime Minister Madbouly has directed the initiation of a community dialogue on the proposed tax policy document for Egypt for 2024-2030, as per a statement.

Madbouly’s directives came during a meeting in the presence of Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait for a comprehensive review of the proposed tax policy document outlining Egypt's tax objectives for the years 2024-2030.

Maait highlighted tax policy’s role in presenting strategic plans for the nation's future tax policies, encompassing areas, such as income taxes, value-added tax (VAT), stamp taxes, development fees, and customs taxes.

This step is poised to familiarize the tax community with the government's objectives for the tax system, along with the finance ministry's reform plans to achieve these goals through a meticulously planned approach, Maait pointed out.

He also affirmed that stakeholders, including representatives from the National Dialogue, chambers of commerce, businessmen's associations, and other relevant entities, will be engaged, with the document circulated for their input.

