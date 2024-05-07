DAMAC Properties has inaugurated new offices in Beijing and Singapore.

The new openings come in line with the company’s commitment to investment and expansion in the Asia–Pacific region (APAC), according to a press release.

Abbas Sajwani, board member at DAMAC Properties, said: “Since 2002, DAMAC Properties has been synonymous with redefining luxury. We are excited as we expand our footprint further into APAC with our recent office openings in Beijing and Singapore.”

“Across APAC, we see discerning, seasoned, high-value individuals who are looking to buy premium and quality developments for investments and as a home alike. We look forward to working with our partners in bringing DAMAC’s acclaimed global portfolio to APAC markets,” Sajwani added.

Since 1982, DAMAC has expanded globally with a diverse portfolio including luxury real estate, hospitality, and retail.

In December 2023, DAMAC announced its entry into the Chinese market. Presently, it boasts over 75 towers across 12 cities.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).