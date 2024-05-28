Riyadh: ROSHN Group, a national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, said in a press release issued today that it had signed an agreement with the Saudi Credit Bureau (SIMAH) to access credit rating services, boost transparency, and improve its customers’ house purchasing experience.



As per the agreement, SIMAH, through its subsidiary company and consultancy arm Qarar, will provide ROSHN with essential services, including credit rating products drawn from over 400 key data providers.



ROSHN’s partnership with SIMAH reflects its commitment to transparency and due diligence, in-line with its core corporate values: trust, integrity, and responsibility. The agreement will enable the next generation of Saudi homeowners to make informed financial decisions based on their credit history and scoring.



The partnership will further accelerate ROSHN’s progress toward its goals to empower Saudis looking to buy a house, increase home ownership, and transform urban living, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.