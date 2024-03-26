UAE - Ssangyong Engineering & Construction (Ssangyong E&C), a leading global construction company, has announced that it has received contracts to build two luxury residence projects in Dubai.

The projects - Creek Waters 1 and 2 -- are to be constructed in the Creek Harbour area, a new residential hub in Dubai. The client is Emaar, a leading developer in the region.

The two luxury residential towers will have 52 storeys with two basement floors. The buildings will have 450 and 455 units, respectively, the company said.

It is scheduled to be completed in 35 months from the commencement date.

