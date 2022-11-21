UAE - Asas Real Estate Company, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), has announced the sales launch of the second phase of the Al Rahmaniyah Commercial Lands project.

Spread over a 1.2 million sq ft area, the project features 318 commercial plots. It comes following rising demand for the company's latest real estate projects.

Strategically located in the Rahmaniyah suburb of Sharjah, the project benefits from close proximity to Emirates Road, Sharjah Airport, and Sharjah University City as well as government buildings, schools, and the Rahmania Mall, said a senior official.

General Manager Ahmed Al Amiri said: "The Rahmaniyah Commercial Lands project represents a valuable addition to the plethora of real estate projects being developed in Sharjah to meet the needs of the growing urban population."

"The project will strengthen Sharjah's position as an ideal destination for local and international investors and owners, who are attracted by the strong and diverse infrastructure supported by a solid legislative structure that preserves the rights of owners, investors, and developers alike," he noted.

"Asas Real Estate plans to level land and internal roads during the next few years," Al Amiri added.-

