Dubai-based developer Majid Al Futtaim-Communities, a part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, has awarded a 799 million UAE dirham ($218 million) contract to Shapoorji Pallonji International for the construction of Aura and Aura Gardens, within its Tilal Al Ghaf mixed-use project in Dubai.

The scope of the contract covers the construction of 808 villas across the two neighbourhoods, the developer said in a press statement.

The villas are scheduled for completion in mid-2024, the statement said.

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, and the emirate’s first BREEAM interim certified project.

