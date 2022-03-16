

RIYADH- The number of ownership applications that were submitted to prove ownership of real estate has exceeded 1 million and 200,000 requests, while some of the applications do not meet the conditions, the General Authority for State Real Estate (SPGA) Governor Ihsan Bafakih said.



Bafakih said, during an interview with Al-Ekhbariya TV, that one of the most prominent amendments to the extension of receiving applications for real estate ownership is the requirement to provide an aerial photographer to prove the ownership of the small holdings.



The small holdings on which the condition of providing an aerial photograph will be applied is 5,000 meters or less for agricultural holdings, Bafakih emphasized, adding that it will also be a condition in residential holdings of 2,500 meters and less.



Bafakih stressed the importance of presenting other documents that prove ownership and handing them over to the relevant committees for consideration and to study its case. He noted that the amendment of ownership titles within the Two Holy Mosques had been considered.



It is noteworthy that Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a Royal Decree on the 13th of March, extending the deadline for receiving property ownership applications, as well as amending the rules for considering such applications.

