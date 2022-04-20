Bahrain - A row over classification of properties has intensified with the Northern Municipal Council warning the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry that it would seek a government audit, unless a quick solution is reached on the issue.

Members of the council accused the ministry of deliberately rejecting classification of some properties, without citing a valid reason.

Since 2014, there has been a moratorium on opening commercial establishments in residential areas, with the exception of kindergartens and nurseries.

The GDN earlier reported that two plans to reclassify properties in Al Jasra and Barbar were struck down by the ministry, while one plot in Saar was approved.

Owners of the plots in Jasra and Barbar wanted to convert it from agricultural and residential properties into commercial use. “What is strange is that all three properties in Saar, Jasra and Barbar were under the same categorisation, yet one received the green light while the others were thrown out without any reason provided,” said technical committee chairman Abdullah Al Qubaisi.

“Similar proposals were also approved in Saar, Markh, Bu Quwah and Demistan. “This is a case of selective and unfair application of the law. “The only difference I can see is that one was proposed by the ministry, while those rejected were proposed by the council.

“The government supports investments by individuals, but the ministry issues decisions favouring a few over others,” Mr Al Qubaisi alleged. Northern Municipality director-general Lamia Al Fadhala responded to Mr Al Qubaisi and other council members.

“The Al Jasra proposal was denied as there were similar commercial activities in the vicinity,” she said. “These decisions are taken after considering the congestion, crowding and traffic in the areas.”

Northern Municipal Council chairman Ahmed Al Koohej, however, called on the technical committee to set up an urgent meeting with minister Essam Khalaf after the council voted to contest the ministry’s decision. “Hopefully, we will meet the minister before Eid Al Fitr and sort things out,” he said.

“If permit requests are not granted, we will send the matter to the National Audit Office for further investigation.” Mr Al Kooheji added that projects proposed are positive additions to their surroundings. “An open-air recreational facility was proposed in Jasra, one dedicated to exercise and physical therapy targeting people who do not enjoy doing sports indoors,” said Mr Al Qubaisi. “The Barbar project is supposed to be an educational centre.”

