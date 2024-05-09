Rak Properties posted lower net profits after tax at AED 41.45 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, compared to AED 44.60 million in Q1-23.

Meanwhile, the revenues increased to AED 289.81 million in Q1-24 from AED 258.58 million a year earlier, according to the consolidated financial results.

Total assets hit AED 6.68 billion as of 31 March 2024, versus AED 6.45 billion at the end of December 2023.

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the ADX-listed firm recorded an annual hike in net profit to AED 201.81 million, compared to AED 30.78 million.

