DUBAI: Islamic Arab Insurance Company “SALAMA”, listed on Dubai Financial Market, has reported topline growth with a profit of AED17.58 million in its first quarter of 2024, increasing by 118%, compared to AED8.04 million in Q1 2023.

In a statement today, the company said that takaful revenue was recorded at AED271.47 million, compared to AED265.23 million in Q1 2023.