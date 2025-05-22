Arab Finance: Eastern Company recorded net profits after tax valued at EGP 7.009 billion in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, an annual surge of 36% from EGP 5.172 billion, as per the financial results.

Net revenues jumped by 99% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 27.352 billion in the nine-month period that ended on March 31st, 2025, compared to EGP 13.716 billion.

In the first half (H1) of FY 2024/25, Eastern Company posted 86% higher net profits after tax at EGP 5.382 billion, versus EGP 2.896 billion in H1 FY2023/24.