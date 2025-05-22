Arab Finance: Suez Canal Company for Technology Settling recorded an annual jump of 48.38% in standalone net profits after tax to EGP 1.132 billion during the first six months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the financial results showed.

The generated earnings were compared with non-consolidated net profits of EGP 763.289 million in the same six months in FY 2023/2024.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hiked to EGP 12.46 in the September 2024-February 2025 period from EGP 8.40 a year earlier, while the revenues jumped to EGP 1.017 billion from EGP 688.566 million.

In another bourse disclosure, the company announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 11.25 per share.