Arab Finance: ALEXBANK logged 73% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 3.6 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial results for the financial period ended March 2025.

Despite the economic challenges, ALEXBANK maintained its solid position in terms of the capital adequacy ratio which stood at 30.84%, exceeding regulatory requirements.

Total operating income increased by 35.7% YoY to EGP 6.1 billion in the first three months of 2025, backed by a 33.19% growth in net interest income to EGP 5.5 billion.

Net income from fees and commissions hiked by 63.2% YoY to GP 590.6 billion, while administrative expenses jumped by 17.6% to EGP 1.27 billion.

The lender generated a profit before income tax valued at EGP 5.1 billion, marking a surge of 81.4% when compared to Q1 2024.

Furthermore, the total assets hit EGP 235.7 billion in Q1 2025, higher by 9.8% when compared to December 2024. Gross loans and customer facilities grew by 2.8% to EGP 75.1 billion.

That growth was driven by an 8% increase in total deposits to EGP 181.6 billion, resulting in a net loans to deposit ratio of 38.7%.

On the other hand, asset quality remained high, as of non-performing loans ratio edged down by 0.3% to 3.7%, and the release of impairment from credit losses of EGP 31 million.

ALEXBANK has contributed to the Egyptian economy through the growth of its assets and liabilities, with total formation of taxes hitting EGP 1.5 billion in Q1 2025.