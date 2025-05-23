Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) reported a 9.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total business volume at the end of April 2025, hitting EGP 245.440 billion, compared to EGP 224.663 billion, the bank stated.

Total assets grew by 9.9% YoY to EGP 242.771 billion last April, versus EGP 220.823 billion in April 2024.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and branches located across the country.