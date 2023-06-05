The Ministry of Municipality announced Sunday the launch of three awards at the Qatar Real Estate Forum: the Sustainability Award, the Design Creativity Award, and the Community Service Award (companies).

This came during a ceremony honouring the sponsors and supporters of the first edition of the forum, in the presence of HE the Minister of Municipality Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie.

The awards aims to encourage and motivate investors in the real estate sector to take into account sustainability, creativity and community service in designing and implementing their projects.

The conditions and criteria for these awards will be announced in the coming days and the winners in the second edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum next year, a statement from the ministry said.

