UAE - Property Finder, a leading proptech company in the region, has announced two senior appointments - Scott Bond as UAE country manager and Sevgi Gur as chief marketing officer - to support the company’s growth and strengthen its positioning.

In his new role, Bond will be responsible for architecting the UAE commercial strategy and leading the country's sales team, while Gur will handle the company's brand communication and marketing strategy.

An industry veteran, Bond brings over 16 years of sales leadership experience having worked previously at leading US-based real estate portal, Zillow Group.

At Zillow, he served as general manager in the Premier Agent business where he worked on numerous programmes designed to improve transparency and transaction time for agents.

Bond’s previous role was that of senior director of sales and customer service, where he built the national sales team for Zillow Offers. Prior to that, he had spent ten years in the broadcast media business in various sales leadership roles.

On Sevgi, Property Finder said she had extensive experience in marketing having worked for some of the fastest growing consumer brands in the world.

As a former Vice President of Marketing at OSN, she played a key role driving subscriber growth in the region. Prior to her position at OSN, she had worked at Mastercard leading the marketing function.

Before that, Sevgi had worked at Unilever for 15 years across the country including P&L roles in addition to global and regional roles in beverages, ice cream, and homecare with an emphasis on the Mena, Europe and LATAM markets.

Welcoming the duo into the team, Group President Ari Kesisoglu said: "At Property Finder, we are committed to empowering people in their home search journey. The first enabler of achieving that is to have great people who have the ambition, drive and expertise join us in our journey as a company."

"Both Scott and Sevgi bring a wealth of experience in leadership roles at some of the most respected companies in the world. I look forward to their contributions to achieve our purpose," she added.

