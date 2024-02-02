Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) said it has signed a MoU with Al Janabiya Gate Real Estate to provide exclusive financing options to prospective buyers for its key residential properties in the kingdom.

Under this deal, buyers will get benefit from a six-month grace period as well as exclusive interest rates while buying the Al Janabiya Gate properties. In addition to this, NBB will offer a special gift for the first 20 buyers.

Buyers will also get a tenor period of up to 30 years and a swift approval process for mortgage financing, it stated.

On the key partnership, Subah Abdullatif AlZayani, Chief Executive of Retail Banking, said: "This strategic partnership with Al Janabiya Gate Real Estate exemplifies NBB’s unwavering commitment to fostering collaborative growth within Bahrain’s real estate sector."

"By unlocking flexible financing options and exclusive benefits for prospective buyers, NBB is actively driving greater accessibility to property ownership and solidifying its position as the preferred financial partner for both established developers and aspiring homeowners," he noted.

Al Janabiya Gate Real Estate Assistant General Manager Mahmood Al Motawa expressed delight at partnering with NBB for providing its buyers with access to financing for its projects across Bahrain.

The bank’s variety of flexible financing options and housing solutions make it the top choice for individuals seeking to purchase their ideal home, stated Al Motawa.

"We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for citizens and residents by offering modern residential developments for an elevated lifestyle," he added.

