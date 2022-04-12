RIYADH — According to the real estate indicator of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), the value of the land sales in Riyadh has reached SR998.1 million during the first week of Ramadan.



The indicator showed that total spaces that have been sold during the first 8 days of Ramadan amounted to 497.3 thousand square meters.



Riyadh witnessed several residential real estate deals, where the highest price per square meter in one of the plots amounted to SR13.3 thousand.



Five neighborhoods in Riyadh obtained the highest value in transaction sales, starting with:



1 - Al-Khair neighborhood where the deal’s value reached SR105.7 million for 81.3 thousand square meters.



2 - After that came Al-Malqa district with SR80 million for 12.5 thousand meters.



3 - Followed by Al Mansourah neighborhood, where the value of deals reached about SR67.3 million for 21.1 thousand square meters.



4 - Then Namar with SR63.7 million for 61.8 thousand square meters.



5 - Al-Ghadir with SR55.2 million for 9.2 thousand square meters.



A land in Al-Ghadir neighborhood with an area of 9,000 square meters obtained the highest transaction value, as it was valued at SR55.2 million, followed by a land in Al-Malqa neighborhood with a value of SR40 million and an area of 3,000 square meters.



Al-Malqa neighborhood recorded the highest price per square meter, reaching SR13.3 thousand per square meter for a plot of 450 square meters amounted to SR6 million.



Al-Malqa district also recorded a high price per square meter, reaching SR13.1 thousand per square meter for a plot of 3,000 square meters with a total of SR40 million.



Three land plots in Al-Hada district in Riyadh recorded the same price per square meter at SR12.7 thousand, with a total of SR8.7 million and SR8.4 million and SR5.1 million for the three plots.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).