Kamco Invest, a regional non-banking financial powerhouse with one of the largest assets under management in the Middle East, announced the partnership with Badie Investment to establish a SAR500 million ($133 million) real estate investment fund to develop the iconic “Badie Tower” within Riyadh’s Sports Boulevard project.

The partnership targets the development of one of only six towers permitted along the 135-kilometer Sports Boulevard corridor, positioning the project as a rare, institutionally structured investment opportunity within one of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious urban transformation initiatives.

Strategically located between Riyadh’s sports and entertainment destinations and directly opposite Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, the tower will integrate a metro station entrance linking the Yellow and Purple lines within the building itself.

Its design reflects the Sports Boulevard’s Salmaniyah urban code, combining architectural identity with smart infrastructure and seamless connectivity. The development aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and contributes to enhancing quality of life in the capital through innovative real estate projects that integrate urban planning, infrastructure, and advanced logistics.

On the partnership, Kamco Invest – Saudi CEO Mohammed Al Faris said: "This partnership marks an important step in our expansion strategy as we continue to pursue quality, institutionally structured opportunities within the Kingdom."

"The Sports Boulevard is a transformative national project, and our participation in developing Badie Tower reflects our commitment to investing in landmark assets that deliver long-term value to our clients while contributing to Saudi Arabia’s urban evolution," he noted.

"The project’s unique location, infrastructure integration, and scarcity value create a compelling investment proposition. Through this partnership, we aim to provide institutional and high-net-worth investors access to differentiated real estate opportunities aligned with the Kingdom’s long-term growth and diversification agenda. Expanding our clients’ access to alternative investment opportunities further supports their unique objectives, enabling us to structure customized solutions that suit their diverse investment needs and risk appetite," he added.

Dr. Abdulaziz Alangari, Chief Executive Officer of Badie Investment, commented, “Badie Tower represents a rare opportunity to develop an architectural icon within one of the world’s most ambitious urban initiatives. Our collaboration with Kamco Invest – Saudi brings together investment expertise and development vision to deliver a landmark project that enhances quality of life and supports Riyadh’s transformation into a global destination.”

