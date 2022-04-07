The real estate trade volume in the Kingdom increased by 37 per cent to JD1.414 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared with the same period of 2021, the Department of Land and Survey announced on Wednesday.

According to the department’s monthly report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the department’s revenues in the first three months of 2022 increased by 48 per cent to JD63.1 million compared with the January to March period of 2021.

The real estate sales in the first three months increased by 2 per cent, while apartment sales increased 13 per cent and land sales increased 1 per cent, compared with the same period of 2021.

The real estate trade volume in March stood at JD679 million, up by 90 per cent compared with the same month of 2021. The department’s revenues in March 2022 jumped by 90 per cent to JD44.3 million compared with the same month in 2021.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

