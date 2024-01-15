AMMAN — The area of licensed buildings from January to November 2023 increased by 5.4 per cent, going from 8.26 million square metres in 2022 to 8.7 million square metres in 2023, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Sunday.

The department added that the total number of building licences issued in the Kingdom during 2023 decreased by 4.7 per cent, to 22,552 licences compared with the 23,662 licences issued during 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The area of buildings for housing totalled 7.2 million square metres in 2023, registering an increase of 4.3 per cent, compared with 6.9 million square metres in the same period last year, the DoS said.

The DoS stated that the total area of buildings licensed for non-residential purposes increased by 7.1 per cent from around 1.4 million square metres in the same period last year to 1.5 million square metres in 2023.

Licensed buildings for housing comprised 82.8 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings, according to the department.

The central region of the Kingdom accounted for 66 per cent of the total area of licensed buildings, while the north recorded 25.3 per cent and the south witnessed 8.7 per cent, according to the DoS.

At a monthly level, data showed that the number of building permits in November reached 2,017, while the area of licensed buildings reached 761,100 square metres, compared with 804,800 square metres during the same month of 2022, registering a decrease of 5.3 per cent.

