Egypt - Polaris Parks for Industrial Development, a leading developer of industrial parks in Egypt, has announced the acquisition of a new 1.1 million square metre land plot in a strategic location in Sadat City.

The expansion is expected to attract direct investments of around $1bn and generate approximately 15,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

The acquisition represents a natural extension of the Polaris Sadat City Industrial Park, developed across an area of 1.4 million square metres and currently hosting around 100 factories.

Located about 2.5 kilometres from the existing park, the newly acquired land allows for close operational integration between the two developments. Sadat City Industrial Park has already attracted significant local and international investments, reinforcing the city’s position as a key destination for industrial investment.

The new expansion will be implemented according to a phased development timeline designed to ensure the highest efficiency standards, with full completion scheduled for January 2028. Once completed, the project will offer investors a future-ready, fully integrated industrial environment.

Commenting on the expansion, Osman Evren Arikan, Managing Director of Polaris Parks, said the acquisition marked “a new chapter in the company’s growth journey”, adding that Polaris Parks focuses on developing integrated industrial communities that support long-term investment and generate real economic value, rather than simply providing serviced land.

Meanwhile, Basil Shaira, General Manager of Polaris Parks, said the new acquisition directly addresses growing demand from industrial investors for well-planned developments built on clear standards. He noted that such projects enhance investment readiness, improve operational efficiency, and support manufacturers’ sustainable growth strategies.

With nearly two decades of experience, Polaris Parks has developed a diversified portfolio of industrial projects across four key regions in Egypt. These include its flagship Polaris International Industrial Park and Polaris Zamil Industrial Park in 6th of October City, Polaris Sadat City Industrial Park, and Polaris New October in New October City.

Collectively, the company’s developments span more than 10 million square metres and host over 600 factories, in addition to around 450 units dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Polaris Parks’ projects have attracted cumulative investments exceeding $3.5bn and generated more than 85,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, underlining the industrial sector’s role as a key driver of economic growth.

The latest expansion aligns with national efforts to deepen industrial activity, enhance the competitiveness of local production, and create sustainable employment opportunities, in line with Egypt’s plans to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the national economy by 2030.

Polaris Parks is among the first companies to introduce the private industrial parks model in Egypt. Since 2007, it has been developing integrated industrial communities based on long-term planning and sustainable infrastructure, strengthening investment readiness and supporting the sector’s long-term growth.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

