DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 563 sales transactions worth AED3.46 billion, in addition to 96 mortgage deals of AED431.66 million, and 20 gift deals amounting to AED91.24 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 488 villas and apartments worth AED991.07 million, and 75 land plots worth AED2.46 billion, while mortgages included 83 villas and apartments worth AED372.92 million and 13 land plots valued at AED58.74 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED3.9 billion.