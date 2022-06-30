A Dubai-based developer will build a 10 sq.km zero carbon “future city” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with 11,000 new homes and 10,000 green jobs.

ALNAMA, named after the Arabic word for “thrive” is to be built in the Saudi capital and will be home to 44,000 people, running on 100 percent renewable energy and using water recycling and waste recycling.

Developer URB, which is headed up by Baharash Bagherian, former design director at Diamond Developers, which is behind Sharjah Sustainable City and Dubai’s The Sustainable City, said the 1,000-hectare development will create 10,000 green jobs.

Bagherian, CEO of URB, said: “ALNAMA aims to be the next generation of self-sufficient city, producing all the city’s renewable energy needs, as well as the resident’s caloric food intake on site.

“Biosaline agriculture, productive gardens, wadis and carbon-rich habitats are key features of the development’s innovative and resilient landscape design.”

The development will also include eco-friendly glamping lodges and eco resorts as well as a nature conservation centre, which will be part of a hospitality hub.

Other highlights will include an autism village, wellness centre and clinics within a medical hub, and 44.5kms of running, cycling and equestrian tracks.

Oil windfall development

Saudi Arabia is to use its current oil windfall to help accelerate its economic diversification, according to a report last month.

Prior to COVID-19, and before soaring oil prices due to Russian invasion of Ukraine, the kingdom launched a series of gigaprojects aimed at economic diversification. The projects include futuristic smart city NEOM, heritage project Diriyah Gate, which is also in Riyadh, and tourist destinations AlUla and The Red Sea Project.

King Abdullah Economic City, an entire city being built from scratch north of Jeddah, was launched in 2005, and is expected to complete construction in 2025, according to information from the Saudi government website.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

