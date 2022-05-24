UAE - Daytona Real Estate, a leading Dubai-based group that specialises in leasing and property management, has signed up Yardi, a key provider of software solutions for the real estate industry, to manage its residential portfolio.

As per the deal, the company will implement Yardi Voyager to centralise property management and accounting; Yardi Fixed Assets to improve logistics and gain total oversight of asset depreciation; RentCafe CRM to help turn leads into residential leases, improve retention and optimise marketing performance and Yardi Orion Business Intelligence, a centralised solution for full visibility on portfolio management.

"Yardi's platform provides us with a seamless solution that helps to streamline our real estate operations for Daytona," remarked Ali Ahmadian, the Managing Director for Daytona Real Estate.

"The Yardi platform will play a major role in freeing up time for our staff to focus on what matters – helping our residents build a better community and enhance business scalability," he noted.

A part of Abdulla Al Arif Investment Group, Daytona offers a variety of services including property management, residential and commercial properties leasing in Dubai.

On the key deployment, Neal Gemassmer, the Vice President (International) for Yardi, said: "We are thrilled that our position in the Middle East real estate market was an important factor in Daytona selecting our asset and property management solutions."

"We continue to invest and develop solutions specifically to meet the needs of the region as a whole and are looking forward to working with Daytona to help them meet their goals," he added.

