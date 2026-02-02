UAE - Binghatti Holding, a leading UAE real estate developer, announced record financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, underlining strong sales execution, disciplined delivery, and continued strengthening of the group’s balance sheet.

Net profit increased 96% year-on-year to AED3.58 billion ($974.81 million), reflecting robust operating leverage, efficient execution and the continued strong demand for Dubai real estate.

The company’s revenue nearly doubled year-on-year to AED12.43 billion ($3.38 billion), compared with AED6.34 billion in 2024, driven by strong sales momentum, accelerated project handovers and the continued success of Binghatti’s optimally diversified portfolio across mainstream, premium mainstream, luxury and ultra-luxury offerings, the company said.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Binghatti sustained its strong momentum and closed the year with a series of landmark achievements that underscore its leadership in branded real estate, innovation, and capital markets access. The group unveiled Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, the world’s first Mercedes-Benz branded city, further elevating Dubai’s position as a global destination for design-led, lifestyle-driven communities.

Binghatti also set a new benchmark for ultra-luxury residential demand with the sale of the Middle East’s most expensive penthouse, valued at around $150 million, highlighting the pricing power and international appeal of its branded portfolio.

Binghatti continued to reinforce its capital‑markets standing during the year. In its 2025 Review, GlobalCapital named Binghatti’s $500 million 8.125% August 2030 sukuk as CEEMEA’s Corporate Deal of the Year, highlighting the deal’s five-times oversubscription, tightened pricing and the group’s market credibility. The issuance attracted order books of approximately $2.5 billion, with nearly half of allocations placed outside the GCC, underscoring broad international investor appetite.

Binghatti’s Q4 milestones build on the company’s achievements in the first nine months of the year, during which Binghatti attracted a record level of oversubscription on a private sector sukuk at 5x and launched its first single- and multi-development real estate funds via Binghatti Capital, its DIFC-based investment management arm.

“The year that just closed presents a defining period of growth for Binghatti and a clear validation of our strategy, execution discipline, and differentiated approach to development. Our record profitability and revenue performance are a direct outcome of Dubai’s strong market fundamentals and the efficiency of our vertically integrated business model, which enables us to move quickly from design to delivery while maintaining quality and cost control,” said Katralnada BinGhatti, CEO and Managing Director.

“Throughout the year, we sustained strong sales momentum, accelerated project handovers, and continued to expand our development footprint across key locations and segments, reflecting both the strength of demand and the market’s confidence in Binghatti’s delivery track record.”

Shehzad Janab, CFO, said: “FY2025 was defined by disciplined execution and a resilient operating model that continued to perform even as the business scaled rapidly. Profitability remained strong, with a 44% gross margin, 35% EBITDA margin and 29% net margin. This performance highlights the strength of our vertically integrated model, our focus on cost efficiency and the results of a strategically balanced project portfolio.

“Balance sheet strength also continued to improve meaningfully over the year. Total assets rose 92% year-on-year to AED24.37 billion, reflecting the scale-up of our development activity and the continued expansion of our portfolio, while cash balances increased to AED 8.84 billion, providing a strong liquidity buffer and significant financial flexibility. This leaves us with ample liquidity to continue to execute our market-beating growth strategy whilst maintaining strong financial discipline.”

