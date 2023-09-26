Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, has built its newest futuristic 43,000-square-foot, two-storey Experience Centre in just 35 days.

The extravagant, 12-metre-tall, glass façade-covered centre, which was built by Azizi from A to Z, features a stunning skylight, an auditorium fit for over 30 people, a dining hall for over 150 visitors, lavish marble flooring across its vast open spaces, spacious open-plan offices, and a myriad of innovative, technologically enabled touchpoints.

Hosting intricate scale models of Azizi’s new community, the space was built with the comfort and convenience of the developer’s stakeholders in mind, serving as the perfect environment for visitors to come and experience the community’s many marvels and get a better understanding of its outstanding value proposition.

Master-planned community

Situated in Dubai South’s prestigious, highly growth-inclined Golf District, the sizeable Experience Centre was built as part of Azizi Developments’ soon-to-be-announced 15-million-square-foot master planned community, which will boast a total GFA of over 24 million square feet.

The developer is due to reveal exact plans for the community in an upcoming launch event to be hosted in the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, on September 27, 2023.

The announcement of the sensationally swift completion of its new Experience Centre comes in light of Azizi speeding up construction across all of its projects, with the highly driven developer taking several proactive steps to accelerate and breathe life into its projects across the UAE and beyond more rapidly than ever before.

Knowledge transfer environment

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We’ve designed and built our new Experience Centre to create a knowledge transfer environment that is fully on par with the level of extravagance and technological innovation that our soon-to-be-revealed ultra-high-end community will embody – one for which no expense was spared in ensuring the well-being of those visiting it. We see it of the utmost importance for all our stakeholders, be it our valued clients, or dear channel partners, or anybody else that we have the pleasure of doing business with, to truly enjoy their time spent in this spectacular centre.”

“The 35-day development cycle, which covered all – from the conceptualisation to the high-quality construction and finishing – of our new, stunning, next-gen Experience Centre, perfectly exemplifies our diligent efforts to usher in a new era of construction quality, with speed not being sacrificed. With all of our energy now being directed towards not only ensuring the highest levels of build quality, but also toward safeguarding speedy development timelines, we aim – and are well on our way to – deliver all of our projects ahead of their initially scheduled completion dates, to the advantage of all industry stakeholders. We all benefit from delivering our properties in time and even earlier than planned, be it our valued investors and end-users, our channel partners, the UAE’s authorities, and even ourselves. As such, we have made it an absolute, unwavering priority to deliver our world-class properties more rapidly, all while further improving their quality standards to previously unseen levels. We are confident that this delights our stakeholders as much as it does us.”

Strategically positioned

Strategically positioned in the emirate’s growth corridor, with Dubai speedily expanding towards the south, and located next to Emaar South and on Emirates Road (E611), built to link the emirates together while also providing convenient access points to Dubai’s other major highways and various points of interest, the plot of land is among the best connected in the southern part of the emirate. With just a 5-minute drive to the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), also known as Dubai World Central, but without any air traffic above it, the land is outstandingly well positioned for an ultra-luxury community to be developed.

So far, Azizi has already revealed that it will develop opulent townhouses, villas, residential apartments, hotel apartments, and several types of hotels ranging from three to five stars, as well as a wide range of amenities, including a swimmable crystal lagoon, water features, parks, sporting facilities such as cycling and jogging tracks, children’s playgrounds and more to go above and beyond in fulfilling the wellbeing, comfort, and convenience needs of residents.

