Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties generated more than AED 3.50 billion in sales at Fahid Beach Residences and The Beach House, according to a press release.

The Fahid Island homes attracted several buyers due to their position as Abu Dhabi’s first coastal wellness destination, the waterfront lifestyle, and proximity to super-premium education at King's College School Wimbledon.

Expatriate residents and overseas buyers equaled 67% of total sales, with buyers from the UAE, Russia, the UK, and China making up the top nationalities by sales volume

In response to the increasing demand for Fahid Beach Residences, Aldar accelerated the launch of Fahid Island’s second residential offering,

Jonathan Emery, CEO at Aldar Development, said: “The success reflects Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most desirable investment and lifestyle destinations and we are expecting continued interest in Fahid Island as Abu Dhabi’s first wellness island builds its profile on the global stage.”

Aldar recently teamed up with King’s College School Wimbledon to launch its first regional campus on Abu Dhabi’s Fahid Island.

