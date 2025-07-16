Al Mouj Muscat, Oman's leading mixed-use integrated tourism complex, has unveiled its new waterfront project - Azura Beach Residences - that introduces the first dual-frontage homes in the sultanate. It featuring 286 one- to three-bed apartments and 23 four-bed chalets.

Bringing together coastal inspired architecture and resort-inspired living in one of the most sought-after addresses yet, the limited collection is the first in Oman to offer dual-frontage homes with panoramic views of both the ocean and the marina, including direct beachfront access, said Al Mouj Muscat in a statement.

Spanning over 19,500 sq m of prime coastal land, Azura Beach Residences includes two apartment buildings offering 309 units - including 286 one- to three-bedroom apartments and 23 four- and five-bedroom chalets - each designed with private plunge pools, three-car parking spaces and seamless indoor-outdoor layouts that amplify natural light and scenic vistas.

Each product offering is a curated selection of layouts designed for discerning buyers seeking privacy and resort-style living, said the statement.

These homes are characterized by open-plan layouts and seamless indoor-outdoor living designed to capture natural light and embrace the panoramic vistas.

Positioned over 19,500 sqm of absolute beach and oceanfront coastal land, Azura Beach Residences is designed to enrich daily life through a refined balance of space, comfort and earthy connection to the water and beachfront, it added.

"Residents can unwind at a resort-style infinity pool, stay active in a fully equipped gym designed to promote health and wellbeing, then find calm and relaxation in a landscape amenities deck with an infinity edge pool and unobstructed ocean views to the horizon," said a company spokesman.

"The family has the choice to enjoy time across dedicated indoor and outdoor play areas. Completing the lifestyle offering are additional amenities such as a co-working lounge in addition to direct access to both the beach and the marina promenade," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

