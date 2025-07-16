As Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC) continues to establish itself as one of the city’s fastest-growing residential hubs, Object 1 has announced the launch of Verdania - a multi-phase, sustainability-focused residential development comprising 316 units in the heart of this high-potential district.

Inspired by the word verde, meaning green, Verdania reflects Object 1’s commitment to building communities that go beyond function to build connection, vitality, and holistic well-being.

The project’s design is rooted in sustainability, offering a living environment that nurtures the body, mind, and soul, said the developer.

Verdania 1 offers 208 units, and Verdania 2 adds another 108 units, with both phases featuring a variety of resort-style amenities. Its residents will get to enjoy a swimming pool, kids’ pool, gym, sauna, clubhouse, and children’s play areas.

Verdania 1 also provides a yoga and meditation zone, CrossFit area, cinema, outdoor showers, and open-air lounges. Meanwhile, Verdania 2 features a dedicated BBQ space for relaxed outdoor gatherings, said the developer.

The launch coincides with major infrastructure upgrades in the area, including the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line, which will significantly improve connectivity for DLRC residents, it added.

Object 1 said the project’s construction will fully comply with the Dubai Green Building Regulations and Specifications, which set mandatory standards for insulation and energy efficiency through regulated R-values for walls, roofs, and glazing systems.

These measures align with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and reflect the growing national emphasis on reducing emissions, enhancing liveability, and building climate-resilient infrastructure, it stated.

Speaking at the project launch, CEO Tatiana Tonu said: "The number of transactions in Dubai Land Residence Complex has grown nearly sixfold over three years. This growth signals rising buyer confidence and sustained market momentum."

"The launch of Verdania directly addresses this demand within the rapidly evolving Dubailand master district. The project is designed to promote sustainable urban living while contributing to the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan for inclusive growth and enhanced liveability," stated Tonu.

Set for completion in Q3 2027, Verdania reinforces Object 1’s growing presence in Dubai’s residential sector and aligns with the UAE’s national vision for sustainable development.

By integrating eco-conscious design, green construction practices, and a wellness-first approach, the project aims to contribute to a future where urban living and community well-being go hand in hand, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

