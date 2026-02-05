As part of continuous efforts to elevate the quality of life across the emirate, Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched a project to study the redevelopment of Mussafah in bid to boost its role as a premier industrial and investment hub.

The initial phase of the study project, to be carried out in collaboration with relevant entities, will focus on revitalising the district’s waterfront, with plans to deliver expansive green spaces that enhance public facilities and preserve the area's unique identity, said a statement from DMT.

Through this project, DMT plans to address future needs, improve essential services, attract further investment and deliver an integrated work-and-living environment that supports both economic growth and social well-being. As part of the improvements, roadworks are being planned on major routes, including the Mussafah–Al Ain Road (E30) and Street 8, to enhance traffic flow for all users and facilitate the transport of commercial goods.

Complementing these plans, DMT has increased its inspection operations and awareness campaigns targeting residents and business owners in the area to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and curb irregular practices, while also addressing unsightly visual and environmental disturbances.

Eng. Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei, Acting Director General of Infrastructure Development at DMT, said: "Mussafah plays a pivotal role as a key centre for industry and trade in Abu Dhabi. This study, undertaken alongside our strategic partners, aims to explore the adoption of innovative solutions in infrastructure, transportation and smart urban design to enhance the district’s competitiveness so it becomes a global benchmark for economic zones."

The measures are designed to enhance public health, safety and urban cleanliness, as well as support ongoing efforts to address residential overoccupancy. Additional information regarding the project and its various stages will be shared by DMT in due course, he added.

