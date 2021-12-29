Saudi Arabia's Qassim Cement Company announced on Wednesday that it expects to award a 152 million Saudi riyal ($41 million ) turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 300 tonnes/hour capacity replacement cement mill at its plant in Buraydah in the first quarter of 2022.

The company said in a stock exchange statement that it has entered into a preliminary agreement with the Chinese company CDI encompassing engineering and construction of a cement mill, which includes supply of all mechanical and electrical equipment, design and supervision of civil works, installation and commissioning.

The statement said a detailed contract is expected to be signed before mid-January 2022.

The project would be implemented over a period of 15 months, the statement noted.

Qassim Cement produces more than 4 million metric tonnes of cement with a product mix comprising of Ordinary Portland Cement; Portland Pozzolana Cement; Sulphate Resistant Cement and Finishing Cement, according to the company website.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

