Saudi Arabia - Serco, the international public services company, has secured a major contract from leading Saudi project developer Red Sea Global (RSG) to act as the managing agent for their full suite of sustainable mobility services across its new tourism destination - The Red Sea.

The developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia - The Red Sea and Amaala - RSG said the contract will see Serco working with its mobility team to ensure a world-class, net-zero mobility experience for guests at The Red Sea.

The carbon-neutral destination covers more than 90 islands, of which only 22 will be developed, it stated.

The resorts will be reliant on multiple modes of green transport across land, marine, and air – from seaplanes and boats to buggies – to ensure that guests enjoy a seamless luxury experience from the moment they arrive.

Announcing the key project win, Serco said this marks its first major transport partnership within a giga-project following the group's successful tieup with Transport Management Services (TMS) Global,.

Under the RSG deal, Serco will be responsible for supporting the oversight of operations and maintenance, performance management, health and safety, and guest experience across the development.

An ambitious project for the kingdom, The Red Sea is on track to welcome its first guests this year when the initial hotels open, alongside the first phase of the Red Sea International Airport.

Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. It will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.

Group CEO John Pagano said: “The unique mobility requirements for The Red Sea are ambitious ones; our mobility network was meticulously designed to advance our vision, redefining destination operations in line with our regenerative approach to tourism development."

"In Serco, we have found a best-in-class partner who shares our values in prioritising people and the planet, armed with global delivery expertise to shape seamless experiences for our guests," he stated.

Serco Middle East CEO Phil Malem pointed out that this landmark partnership for its transport operations in KSA will create new roles in the kingdom and was very much aligned with its company purpose of bringing national visions to life.

"Our global experience in mobility operations, coupled with the huge ambitions for The Red Sea, means guests will enjoy an incredible experience throughout their entire journey," he noted.

"Through giga projects, such as this one, Saudi is pushing exciting boundaries in the use of innovations, technology and international best practices to deliver the best possible customer experiences," he added.

Samantha Rowles, Operations Director for Transport at Serco Middle East, said: “In addition to providing the ultimate guest experience, equally important to The Red Sea is ensuring that mobility modes operate within high standards of sustainability to protect the stunning location."

"Our Serco team, including our Advisory with Purpose division experts, will be working closely with all stakeholders, to coordinate journeys that deliver luxury guest experiences, as we prepare to welcome millions of tourists each year," she added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).