The Project Management Institute (PMI) and Saudi sovereign wrealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) have signed a strategic MoU that aims to further develop the capabilities of PIF’s professionals in project management, as well as strengthen cooperation between the two parties.

PMI is a leading authority in project management, committed to advancing the project management profession to positively impact project success.

The Institute empowers professionals to excel in project management practices through its growing global community, knowledge sharing, and best-in-class certifications - driving positive change in organizations and communities.

Since 1969, its mission has been to advocate for the profession by offering life-long learning and connections to sharpen high-demand skills.

The MoU was signed during the PMI Global Summit 2023 in Atlanta, US last month in the presence of Areej Naqshbandi, Senior Director and Head of the Project Management Office at PIF, and Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of Project Management Institute.

Le Manh said: "PIF shows great commitment toward building and strengthening the capabilities of their professional community in alignment with the Saudi’s vision for economic diversification and prosperity."

"As transformation occurs, PMI is committed to striving for excellence by advancing the project management profession and collaborating with PIF to create a positive impact in the kingdom," he stated.

PMI provides professionals with advanced project management skills in line with international best practice and resources through PMI's portfolio of certifications, along with training and development options to further elevate the project management profession and drive excellence, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).