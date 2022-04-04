UAE - Palms Sports, a global sports management company and the world's largest Jiu-Jitsu training academy, has secured a AED78 million ($21.24 million) coaching contract with the Abu Dhabi government.

The three-year partnership will see Palms Sports provide Jiu-Jitsu and self-defence coaching to employees of the government’s entities.

Under the new contract, Palms Sports, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), will design and implement a world class Jiu-Jitsu and self-defence training programme, with 50 highly qualified and experienced instructors in various training centres across Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain and Dhafra region.

Effective training process

Additionally, Palms Sports will construct and supply training halls, equipment, and supplies to ensure a fully effective training process.

Fouad Darwish, CEO and MD of Palms Sports, said: “We have been witnessing, year on year, a fast-growing demand for sports training in the UAE from both government and private sectors. As more and more people embrace fitness, we continue to see extraordinary adoption of sport into everyday lifestyle, and our top priority is ensuring we can keep meeting that demand. The strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Government comes as a result of Palms Sports industry leadership and positive reputation in the UAE market.”

The Jiu-Jitsu and self-defence coaching programmes aim to help individuals learn how to stay focused and think clearly, while building muscle memory which will boost confidence, self-esteem, motivation and contributes overall to a healthy and productive workforce.

Support for sports

Palms Sports is determined to provide the necessary support for sports in the country by constructing many modern sports facilities and training centres, such as Khabib Gym (Yas Island), to serve professionals and beginners.

“This year, we will be looking to expand our market reach to a new location. We are considering new business acquisition opportunities that can support our powerful growth model since it allows us to focus on businesses that already have knowledge of a segment of our industry,” Darwish added.

