UAE - The stage is all set for the Dubai 2022 World Archery Para Championships (February 22 -27), with Paralympic and World champions to be among 223 para-archers from 40 nations to return to action next week.

This is the biggest parasport event in Dubai since the city hosted the World Para Athletics Championships in 2019 at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

The hosts UAE will rest their hopes on compound men archers Mohammed Alshehhi, Gholam Khorsheed and Habib Albaloushi to produce improved performances.

“This will be one the biggest events for UAE archers and to compete at a World Championships at home will surely boost their confidence. Our archers are looking to put up some good performance, learn and prepare for the upcoming season,” said coach Rao Berenjian, who trains Alshehhi and Khorsheed at the Dubai Club.

Russian Federation, Turkey, United Kingdom, USA and Iran will be among the top nations at the championships, with Russia set to arrive here with the biggest delegation of 28.

Paralympic and Worlds medallists David Drahonínský of the Czech Republic and Bahattin Hekimo?lu from Turkey (compound men-W1), Iran’s Rahimi Gholamreza and India’s Harvinder Singh (recurve men), Jessica Stretton (compound women) and Elisabetta Mijno (recurve women) are among the ones to watch out for during the week.

Dubai has set benchmark

Speaking at the Press Conference, Director of the Championships, Majid Rashed said: “Dubai has set benchmarks in the recent past hosting several World Cups, under the Fazza Championships, amid the challenging times of the pandemic. And this time as well, we are confident of hosting a successful competition with all precautionary measures.

“I am sure our UAE archers are all excited to compete at this platform alongside Paralympic and World champions. It will definitely boost their confidence. My best wishes to everyone.”

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for Dubai 2022 Championships, Thani Juma Berregad, exuded confidence that Dubai is ready to stage the World Championships in a few days’ time.

“We are very proud that Dubai is set to achieve yet another milestone with the successful hosting of this Championships. Archery is relatively a new sport in the country and the success of this event will surely further develop the sport in the country," Juma Berregad said.

“We are also very grateful to World Archery who has shown trust and believed in us. And we will give our best efforts in living up to their expectations.”

World-class facility

World Archery’s Chair of the Para Committee and Technical Delegate for the Dubai 2022 Championships, Dominique Ohlmann, praised Dubai’s spirit and willingness to challenge and host successful events in the past.

“The entire Para archery community is excited to compete in this world-class facility. This is an important championship, not only because it marks a return after the pandemic, but also because it is the first to include the doubles events, which have already boosted female participation," he said.

“It has been a pleasure to work with such an experienced and supportive organising committee, and I am certain that these championships in Dubai will be an exceptional showcase of the best of para sport.”

The championships, which has been postponed due to Covid 19 pandemic, will open with the qualification round on February 22.

The finals will take place on Feb 25, 26 and 27.