Hikers in the UAE have a new trail to test. Dubai Municipality (DM) has opened a new hiking track measuring almost 10km in Mushrif Park.

The first-of-its-kind path in Dubai features multiple tracks suitable for beginners and professionals. It includes an 8.3 km yellow recreational and easy-to-follow trail and a 1.4 km orange sports path designed to provide a safe and secure environment for hikers to practice their hobby.

According to Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director, Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department in Dubai Municipality, the trail will include several features. “It consists of various sculptures, wooden stairways and bridges, slopes and rest areas, which provide a comprehensive view of the landscape and wildlife in Mushrif Park,” he said.

The trail will open to the public starting on June 20 and will be available for free. As per the website of DM, entry to Mushrif Park is charged at Dh10 per car and Dh3 per person.

Hiker safety

Various guidelines have been provided for visitors and hikers to follow while using the tracks to ensure their safety. These include ensuring that emergency communication methods are available and mountain hikers carry sufficient drinking water and wear proper clothing, footwear and safety tools for hiking. Additionally, children between the ages of 12 and 15 are permitted to use the tracks, provided that an adult accompanies them.

Al Zarooni said that hiker safety was paramount to the civic body. “To assist hikers and guarantee their safety, administrative and supervisory employees are also stationed at the track locations,” he said. “The Municipality has made an effort to incorporate all amenities and services in the park, including public restrooms, safety instructions, and warning signage boards with directions.”

Furthermore, the Municipality underlined the need for hikers to abide by the trail etiquette and instructions mentioned on the boards to ensure that they leave the mountain bike trail in Mushrif Park safely before crossing and making way for cyclists, to always walk in the direction of the trail, not the opposite, and to adhere to the designated track. In addition, hikers must be careful while choosing the right track level, as the orange track is designed to be suitable for skilled athletes with higher levels of fitness and endurance. One must also keep in mind to do warm-up exercises before hiking in order to ensure their safety.

The Municipality further emphasised that setting a fire, cooking, smoking, camping, and staying overnight in the forest after the hiking is completed must be avoided.

Mushrif Park

Located on Al Khawaneej street, Mushrif Park is one of the oldest parks in the country having been established in 1974.With cycling tracks, barbeque areas and a covered swimming pool, the park is popular among UAE residents.

Over the years, Mushrif Park has gone through several developmental stages. The Al Thuraya Astronomy Center and the Mushrif Equestrian Club are located in the park and offer various activities including horse riding, stargazing and adventure trails.

Earlier this year, a municipality official had termed it as a hidden gem for nature lovers. In 2021, DM introduced cycling tracks which came to a total of 50kms in length. These cycle tracks are divided into courses that are easy, moderate and difficult, attracting both professional cyclists as well as hobbyists. What is more, there are pump tracks and skills areas for those wishing to practice tricks and prepare for more gruelling rides.

