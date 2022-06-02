Riyadh - Elm Company has been awarded a SAR 206.73 million contract from the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

Elm will be responsible for the vehicle security equipment and field monitoring gates project by the ministry, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The Saudi listed company said it was awarded the contract on 31 May this year, noting that it will announce any further developments regarding the project once available.

It is worth mentioning that during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Elm achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 250 million, 47.92% higher than SAR 169 million in Q1-21.

