UAE - H H Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has called for adopting advanced technology solutions and supporting efforts to boost the competitiveness of the emirate's industrial sector.

This aims to create an ideal business environment that supports the growth of the industrial sector and enhances its contribution to domestic production, according to the best technological and environmental practices, he said inaugurating the latest expansion of Hira Industries in the Al Ghail Industrial Zone of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez).

The expansion covers an area of 100,000 square feet and is part of the company's specialist investment plan in the construction and building sector, a WAM report said.

Growth and prosperity

The growth and prosperity of businesses in Ras Al Khaimah are a realisation of the economic vision and expansion plans of the emirate’s industrial sector, which is a fundamental pillar for driving growth and diversification, and plays a key role in solidifying the emirate's global stature as a development hub for industries, he stated.

He also lauded the significant growth witnessed by the emirate’s industrial sector and its increasing competitiveness, which are due to its immense potential and significant capacities in this vital sector, making it an attractive investment destination with a safe and flexible environment.

Sheikh Saud toured the new factory building, inspected its technical and engineering departments, observed its key production stages, and learnt about the latest equipment it uses. He also received a detailed explanation of the modern technologies used by construction industries contained within the factory.

The building includes a global research and development laboratory and the tallest warehouse for goods storage within the Al Ghail Industrial Zone.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).