Jazan: Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu President Eng. Khalid Al-Salem yesterday handed over to the Saudi Coffee Company the license to establish the first coffee-production factory in Jazan for basic and transformational industries.

The license followed Jazan's signing a package of investment agreements and capital contracts.

The factory, which will extend over an area of 30,000 square meters, is designed to produce and export the finest types of Saudi coffee, and boost local and global supply chains, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It will thus contribute to the sustainability of the coffee sector.

The Saudi Coffee Company is owned by the Public Investment Fund; it focuses on supporting the local coffee production and promoting coffee globally.

The company also plays a major role in developing sustainable agriculture in Jazan region, a major home for fine Saudi coffee, and raising the Kingdom’s ability to export the finest Saudi coffee beans to international markets.