RIYADH: Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company, or Kufpec, has discovered natural gas and a light form of oil in Indonesia.

Kufpec, which is a unit of Kuwait’s state energy company, made the discoveries “through the successful drilling of the Anambas-2X well” in 288 feet (88 meters) of water, Bloomberg reported.

The quantities of gas are very promising, CEO of Kufpec Shaikh Nawaf S. Al-Sabah told Annahar on Sunday.

He added all the discoveries are owned by the company as it is the operator of the project, and it was its first discovery at an offshore block that it operates.

Kufpec started its operation in 1981, known as an international upstream company, engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas outside Kuwait.