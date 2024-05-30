ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has signed letters of intent with two South Korean shipyards for liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The first contract was signed with Hanwha Ocean Company for the construction of a minimum of at least three LNG carriers with options for at least two additional LNG carriers, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi stock market.

In a separate statement, the company signed a letter of intent with Samsung Heavy Industries Company to construct a minimum of three LNG carriers, with options for at least two additional carriers.

According to the terms of the letter of intent, each LNG carrier will have a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters.

The carriers are scheduled for delivery in 2028, the statements said.

The value of the deals was not given.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

