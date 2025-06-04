A subsidiary of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) on Tuesday signed a 15.5 million Jordanian dinars ($21 million) agreement to develop new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage infrastructure in the southern port of Aqaba for local gas distribution.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Manufacturing and Filling Company will collaborate with a Jordanian-Egyptian joint venture comprising the Jordan National Shipping Lines Company and Egypt’s Petrojet (Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company) to execute the project, the Jordan News Agency Petra reported.

The project includes designing, supplying, and constructing two spherical LPG tanks, each with a capacity of 2,000 metric tonnes, to be delivered as a turnkey project within 24 months.Buqai said the expansion reflects the company’s strategy to enhance operational readiness amid rising national demand for LPG.

He added that robust energy infrastructure is essential for maintaining supply security and efficient distribution.

Hiyari noted that the facility will streamline the LPG distribution network, lower transport costs from Aqaba to interior regions, and improve energy resilience across Jordan.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

