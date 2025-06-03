Iraq is ramping up gas projects in the Rumaila, Zubair, and West Qurna 1 fields in the Southern Basra province, a senior Basra Gas Company (BGC) official has said.

Marfa Kazem al-Asadi, BGC’s deputy director, noted that these three fields are top licensing priorities, adding that BGC stands ready to process gas from additional fields as it becomes available.

BGC- a joint venture between Iraq’s South Gas Company, Shell, and Mitsubishi—has expanded production to 1.4 billion standard cubic feet per day.

“It operates three export terminals and regularly ships liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the Gulf, East Asia, North Africa, and China,”Asadi told Shafaq news agency

He also highlighted a new agreement with the Oil Ministry to scale up investment in the Artawi project and launch development at the Lahis field, adding that in 2024, LPG output reached 6,500 tonnes per day, with monthly exports averaging 70,000 tonnes.

The push comes as Iraq increases the utilisation of associated gas—a byproduct of crude production. Oil Ministry adviser Abdul Baqi Khalaf recently noted that Iraq now recovers 70 percent of its associated gas, with that figure expected to rise through 2025.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

