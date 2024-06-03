Oman Air, in partnership with Accelya, a global leader in software and technology solutions, has unveiled a significant enhancement to its distribution capabilities, ushering in a new era of convenience and choice.

The airline has introduced cutting-edge functionality that will enable its trade partners to seamlessly manage their customers' travel needs.

Part of the airline’s ambitious retail transformation programme, it leverages the latest IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology, representing a substantial advancement from the previous booking tools available to travel agents.

"NDC stands as a pivotal tool, empowering us with enhanced flexibility and control over our distribution channels. Oman Air’s NDC journey has yielded significant growth in recent years and our partnership with Accelya marks an important milestone in this journey," said Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air.

“Not only does the new upgrade support us to streamline our customer experience and enable us to scale up and provide more robust services, it also represents a significant reduction in our distribution costs, paving the way for more efficient operations and revenue diversification."

Sam Gilliland, Chief Executive Officer at Accelya, said: “We are delighted that Oman Air has chosen Accelya to take control of their retailing future and help them on the journey to Offer & Order transformation.

“More and more airlines, covering a range of scale and operating models, are choosing Accelya’s FLX Platform due to our track record of delivering fast, impactful results. Our partnership with Oman Air is an example of how Accelya is leading the market in modern retail solutions and bringing the benefits of our technology to customers across the travel industry.”

In addition to enhancing its distribution capabilities, Oman Air is bolstering its loyalty system, also powered by Accelya, with enriched customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities.

This includes advanced campaign management features and a dedicated partner portal, enabling the airline to implement coalition loyalty programmes and unlock new revenue streams through loyalty points sales.

As an early adopter of NDC technology and a founding member of IATA's Modern Airline Retailing Consortium, Oman Air continues to be at the centre of shaping the future of retailing technology.

This partnership reflects the airline's broader strategy to solidify its position as a leading and innovative carrier in distribution strategy, while enhancing its capabilities to provide a seamless and digitally-driven experience for partners and guests alike. –

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).