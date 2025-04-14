As the air cargo industry gathers in Dubai for the World Cargo Symposium, dnata is spotlighting three major facility launches as part of global infrastructure investments exceeding US$110 million.

New developments in The Netherlands, UAE and Iraq are set to go live in 2025, strengthening dnata’s cargo and logistics capabilities across its global operations.

“As supply chains evolve and customer expectations shift, we’re focused on investing in infrastructure that’s fit for purpose today and adaptable for tomorrow”, said Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, dnata’s CEO – Airport Operations. “Our latest investments prioritise automation, scalability and energy efficiency, enabling us to support our customers more effectively in a fast-changing logistics environment.”

All three new dnata facilities have been designed to reduce manual handling, improve real-time visibility, and enable scalable automation. Their modular architecture allows for future technology upgrades and operational flexibility. Integrated sustainability features will help drive long-term energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

In Amsterdam, dnata is investing more than $70 million in a 61,000 m², fully-automated cargo centre -dnata Cargo City Amsterdam- at Schiphol Airport (AMS), set to open in July 2025. The facility will be capable of processing more than 850,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

A forklift guidance system will support optimised movement and placement of cargo within the warehouse. Additionally, the facility will perform 100 percent weight and dimension checks, ensuring accuracy and compliance for every shipment.

In Erbil, dnata is building a 20,000 m² cargo facility through a $15 million investment, scheduled to become operational in July 2025. The facility will increase dnata’s handling capacity by 300 percent to 66,000 tonnes annually in the country.

In Dubai, dnata Logistics is developing a new 57,000m² cargo centre at Dubai South, backed by a $27 million investment. Due for completion by the end of 2025, the facility will process up to 400,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

The fully temperature-controlled warehouse will feature a mix of very narrow and wide aisle racking, along with truck loading and offloading areas to optimise operational efficiency.